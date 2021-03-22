Ashford Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 184,684 shares during the period. Upland Software comprises 2.1% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Upland Software worth $21,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 11.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 17.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 15.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upland Software alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $480,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $609,245.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 476,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,383,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 324,595 shares of company stock valued at $16,086,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,662. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. Research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.