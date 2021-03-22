Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $15.82 Million Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,590 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Viasat worth $15,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

VSAT traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $52.17. 5,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,145. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,623.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Viasat’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

