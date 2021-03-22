Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $19.69 Million Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,280 shares during the period. Proofpoint comprises approximately 1.9% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Proofpoint worth $19,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFPT. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.68.

PFPT traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.56. 4,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.38. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $140.91.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,912 shares of company stock worth $4,391,801 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

