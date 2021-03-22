Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $23.29 Million Stock Position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,202,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,204 shares during the quarter. Oportun Financial makes up approximately 2.3% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.36% of Oportun Financial worth $23,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 158.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

OPRT stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $20.60. 1,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,098. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.68 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

