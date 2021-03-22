Ashford Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,138 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 617.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.29. 58,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,830. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

