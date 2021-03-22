Ashford Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,700 shares during the period. HealthEquity makes up approximately 2.2% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of HealthEquity worth $22,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HQY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.06. 24,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,358. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.72. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,384.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HQY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,686 shares of company stock worth $18,622,472. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

