Ashford Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Copart accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Copart worth $24,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Copart by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $13,034,851. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,029. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.50 and its 200-day moving average is $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.