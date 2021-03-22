Ashford Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 139.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

GOLD traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,262,496. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

