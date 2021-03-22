Ashford Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. MarketAxess makes up approximately 2.8% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of MarketAxess worth $28,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in MarketAxess by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $59,167,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in MarketAxess by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,216,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $526.10.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $6.35 on Monday, hitting $516.47. 3,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $541.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.40. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.