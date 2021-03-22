Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,279 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $26,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 127.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CoStar Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in CoStar Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $904.58.

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $7.48 on Monday, hitting $826.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $865.61 and its 200-day moving average is $869.28. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

