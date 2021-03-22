Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,430 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Q2 comprises 2.3% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Q2 worth $23,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Q2 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Q2 by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Q2 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,209. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.63 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 23,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,637,196.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,177,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $254,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,384.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,211 shares of company stock worth $22,165,543. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.31.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

