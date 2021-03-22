Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,546 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $6.95 on Monday, reaching $320.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,725,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,201,332. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $338.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.27.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

