Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 214,230 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,230 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Limoneira worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 29,119 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Limoneira by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Limoneira by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Limoneira by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,360. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.88 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,387. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 7,500 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 263,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,379.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,398 shares of company stock valued at $363,904. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.