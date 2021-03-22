Ashford Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,981,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,326,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter.

HACK stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.64. 2,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,826. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

