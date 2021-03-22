Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $245.91

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $245.91 and last traded at $241.10, with a volume of 3608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.74.

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.15.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

