Aspen Aerogels Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 10,764 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,151% compared to the typical volume of 205 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 182,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,249. The company has a market capitalization of $568.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 347,880 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 684,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 306,451 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

