Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $23.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several analysts have commented on ASB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

