Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) is Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 285.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the quarter. Assurant comprises about 1.3% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,463,000 after purchasing an additional 752,619 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Assurant by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Assurant by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,096,000 after purchasing an additional 161,684 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Assurant by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,683,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,222,000 after purchasing an additional 138,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Assurant by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

AIZ traded down $3.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.56. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $144.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AIZ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

