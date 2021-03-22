AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £102 ($133.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,686.47 ($113.49).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN traded up GBX 234 ($3.06) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 7,344 ($95.95). 654,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,134. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,185.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,817.74. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,598 ($86.20) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.