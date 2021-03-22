ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Stock Price Down 0%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.61 and last traded at $54.99. 5,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 7,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76.

ASX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASXFY)

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.