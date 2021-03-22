Atalan Capital Partners LP Takes $42.14 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,000. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 3.7% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Atalan Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.16% of Willis Towers Watson Public as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,902,000 after buying an additional 715,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,791,000 after buying an additional 699,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,717,000 after buying an additional 523,892 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $95,397,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $220.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $232.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on WLTW. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.18.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

