ATC Coin One Day Volume Reaches $80.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 66.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $234,246.89 and approximately $80.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.00345712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

