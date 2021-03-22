Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 445.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 176,800 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,190,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,928,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $2,169,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $59.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.42. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $867,400.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,148 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,585 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

