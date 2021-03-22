Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $9.19 million and $499,776.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.64 or 0.00479037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00065007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00136733 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00056426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.22 or 0.00783545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00076167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

