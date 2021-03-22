Atomic Wallet Coin Market Cap Reaches $17.76 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00002949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $17.76 million and approximately $231,543.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.62 or 0.00478455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00051326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018283 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00136774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.39 or 0.00648909 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

