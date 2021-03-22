AtromG8 Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $207,483.00 (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 61.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One AtromG8 coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AtromG8 has traded up 262.3% against the U.S. dollar. AtromG8 has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $207,483.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.11 or 0.00472749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00065844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00139952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00054500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00817985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00075315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

AtromG8 Coin Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 12,688,094 coins. The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com

AtromG8 Coin Trading

