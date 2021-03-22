AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1,048.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122,290 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 63,812 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

T opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

