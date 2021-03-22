AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,439,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,536 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.7% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AT&T worth $127,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 63,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 575,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,730,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.