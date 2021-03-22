aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target Raised to $20.00

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 256.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.