aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target Raised to $20.00

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 256.51% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.17.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.
