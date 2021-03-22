Auctus (AUC) Price Hits $0.25

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Auctus has a total market cap of $8.27 million and $22,865.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Auctus has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00051147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00018787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.00643237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00023909 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,635,010 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

