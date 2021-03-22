Auddia Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 29th (NASDAQ:AUUD)

Auddia’s (NASDAQ:AUUD) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 29th. Auddia had issued 3,991,818 shares in its initial public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $16,486,208 based on an initial share price of $4.13. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of AUUD stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. Auddia has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

