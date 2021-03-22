Augur (REP) Price Up 32.7% Over Last Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Augur has a market capitalization of $417.75 million and approximately $342.21 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $37.98 or 0.00069766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00021292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00050177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.02 or 0.00630145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00066922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00023542 BTC.

About Augur

Augur is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

