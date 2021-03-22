Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Million

Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report $3.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $430,000.00 and the highest is $7.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $67.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.79 million to $87.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $220.98 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $269.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%.

AUPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

AUPH stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,609,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,620,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after purchasing an additional 166,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

