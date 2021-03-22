Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Shares Down 1.6%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aurizon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02.

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

