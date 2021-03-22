Avalanche Price Tops $29.82 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and approximately $302.49 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $29.82 or 0.00054269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.39 or 0.00472000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00140989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.06 or 0.00824433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00075516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00010058 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 381,932,695 coins and its circulating supply is 127,766,660 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

