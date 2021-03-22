Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Avalara were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total value of $535,197.95. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,672 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,596. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $135.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.65. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

