AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.06.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $182.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

