AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after buying an additional 1,133,244 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,207,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 943,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 843,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,960,000 after purchasing an additional 141,120 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.06.

Shares of AVB opened at $182.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.18. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $195.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

