Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Avangrid by 38.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,998 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Avangrid by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avangrid will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

