Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

CDMO has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $18.03 on Monday. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.30 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 750.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 344,681 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 294,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

