Avidity Partners Management LP Invests $43.28 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 808,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,276,000. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 1.4% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 0.28% of Cardinal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,424,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after buying an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,422,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after buying an additional 886,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,577,000 after buying an additional 150,746 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 23,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,042. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.