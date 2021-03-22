Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVVIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aviva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Aviva stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,617. Aviva has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

