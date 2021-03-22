Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

AVVIY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. 22,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,617. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.30. Aviva has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $11.13.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

