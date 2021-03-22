AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AVROBIO in a research report issued on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVROBIO’s FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays began coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $12.52 on Monday. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $456.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AVROBIO by 810.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

