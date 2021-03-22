Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $204.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04).

In other news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $101,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 260.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 1,201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 53.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 58,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

