Axe 24-Hour Volume Tops $83,151.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 53% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $841,579.75 and $83,151.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axe has traded up 134.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

