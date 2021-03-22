Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $4.07 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00007422 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $175.88 million and approximately $19.58 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 27.3% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050516 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019032 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.24 or 0.00634999 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00067641 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000956 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023334 BTC.
Axie Infinity Profile
Buying and Selling Axie Infinity
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.