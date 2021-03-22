AXPR Market Cap Reaches $4.65 Million (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded up 53.5% against the U.S. dollar. AXPR has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $249,314.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AXPR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.92 or 0.00632765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00067783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023461 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.