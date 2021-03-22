Azuki Hits Market Capitalization of $14.41 Million (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 76.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $680,439.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00002709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00468232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00065613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00138743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.11 or 0.00772381 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00076962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 9,311,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,291,348 tokens. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

