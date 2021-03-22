Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

AZRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 88,032 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after buying an additional 110,850 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZRE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 231,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,380. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.